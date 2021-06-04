Dr. John Swinarski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swinarski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Swinarski, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Swinarski, DO
Dr. John Swinarski, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Dr. Swinarski works at
Dr. Swinarski's Office Locations
-
1
reVive Spine Center6941 WILLIAMS RD, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 Directions (716) 629-3338
-
2
Millard Fillmore Surgery Center LLC215 Klein Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 568-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
everyone was pleasant and very helpful.
About Dr. John Swinarski, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1467711390
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
