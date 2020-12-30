Dr. Swofford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Swofford, DO
Overview
Dr. John Swofford, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Swofford works at
Locations
Indiana Interventional Pain LLC5445 E 16th St, Indianapolis, IN 46218 Directions (317) 355-7029
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Swofford and his staff are exceptional at what they do! I have seen him for years and he is always sincere in his concern for my health. His staff is always friendly and helpful. Dr. Swofford has THE BEST bed side manner of any of the 100+ doctors I've seen. I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. John Swofford, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swofford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swofford works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Swofford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swofford.
