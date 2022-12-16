See All Radiation Oncologists in Bradenton, FL
Dr. John Sylvester, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.2 (20)
Bradenton, FL
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Sylvester, MD

Dr. John Sylvester, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Swedish First Hill Campus.

Dr. Sylvester works at Advocate Radiation Oncology in Bradenton, FL with other offices in Lakewood Ranch, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sylvester's Office Locations

    Advocate Radiation Oncology
    401 Manatee Ave E Ste A, Bradenton, FL 34208 (941) 748-4324
    Lakewood Ranch Oncology Center
    8946 77th Ter E, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 (941) 907-9053

Hospital Affiliations
  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital
  • Swedish First Hill Campus

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 16, 2022
    When Dr Sylvester was recommended he was described as world class. My experience confirms this. He knows what he is doing, is patient and understanding and oozes confidence. Cancer is scarry, there are many options and it is hard to decide which is the best for you. He really helped guide me through what we think is the best plan of treatment.
    Mark H — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. John Sylvester, MD

    Radiation Oncology
    39 years of experience
    English
    1508880337
    Education & Certifications

    Huntington Meml Hosp|University Of California Los Angeles|University of California-Los Angeles
    Huntington Memorial Hospital
    David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Radiation Oncology
