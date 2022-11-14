Dr. John Symbas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Symbas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Symbas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Symbas, MD
Dr. John Symbas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Dr. Symbas works at
Dr. Symbas' Office Locations
-
1
Atlanta Plastic & Reconstructive Specialists5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 870, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-2975
-
2
Atlanta Plastic & Reconstructive Specialists - Piedmont Office105 Collier Rd NW Ste 1040, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 343-0897
-
3
Marietta Plastic Surgery- Woodstock149 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 104, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions (678) 494-2380Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Providence Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Symbas and his team exceeded my expectations and I could not be happier with my results! They went above and beyond to make sure I was taken care of. I highly recommend Dr. Symbas!
About Dr. John Symbas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
Dr. Symbas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Symbas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Symbas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Symbas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Symbas.
