Overview

Dr. John Szawaluk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital and Highland District Hospital.



Dr. Szawaluk works at The Christ Hospital Physicians in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Liberty Township, OH and Hillsboro, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Heart Disease and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.