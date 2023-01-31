Dr. John Tabacco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tabacco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Tabacco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Tabacco, MD
Dr. John Tabacco, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Washington, DC. They completed their fellowship with Andrews Institute Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
Dr. Tabacco works at
Dr. Tabacco's Office Locations
-
1
Potomac Internist , Sibley Johns Hopkins Hospital5215 Loughboro Rd NW Ste 440, Washington, DC 20016 Directions (202) 237-2911
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tabacco?
Dr Tabacco has cared for our family for more than 5 years. He has treated us with understanding, kindness, respect and above all SUPERIOR HEALTHCARE!! He has been there for us through surgeries, cancer treatment and critical hospitalizations. His PERSONALIZED CARE is UNSURPASSED!! Potomac Internists-DR JOHN TABACCO ( And Dr T’s nurse MARLENE) care for us like family!! THANK YOU VERY MUCH!!
About Dr. John Tabacco, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1437443330
Education & Certifications
- Andrews Institute Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
- Union Memorial Hospital-Baltimore
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Denison University
- Internal Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tabacco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tabacco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tabacco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tabacco works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Tabacco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tabacco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tabacco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tabacco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.