Overview of Dr. John Tabit, DO

Dr. John Tabit, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Beckley, WV.



Dr. Tabit works at WV Orthopedic Trauma, Inc in Beckley, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed, Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.