Dr. John Talbott, MD

Neurology
2.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Talbott, MD

Dr. John Talbott, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clairton, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.

Dr. Talbott works at Jefferson Hospital in Clairton, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Talbott's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Hospital
    565 Coal Valley Rd, Clairton, PA 15025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 267-6020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Head CT Scan
ImPACT Testing
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Head CT Scan
ImPACT Testing
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 05, 2021
    Dr. Talbott has been my neurologist for many years. My experience is that Dr. Talbott carefully listens to me and together, we, develop a plan that I can follow. Todays medical care is boxed limited time; it is the rare physician that uses the interview time to really listen to his patient, that is Dr. Talbott.
    E. L. Davis — Apr 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Talbott, MD
    About Dr. John Talbott, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700882248
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Talbott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talbott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Talbott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Talbott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Talbott works at Jefferson Hospital in Clairton, PA. View the full address on Dr. Talbott’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Talbott. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talbott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talbott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talbott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

