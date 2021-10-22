Overview of Dr. John Tanksley Jr, MD

Dr. John Tanksley Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, TX. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical Center|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe.



Dr. Tanksley Jr works at Forest Lake Bone and Joint - Huntsville in Huntsville, TX with other offices in Conroe, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.