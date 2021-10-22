Dr. John Tanksley Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanksley Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Tanksley Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Tanksley Jr, MD
Dr. John Tanksley Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, TX. They graduated from University of Kansas Medical Center|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe.
Dr. Tanksley Jr works at
Dr. Tanksley Jr's Office Locations
Forest Lake Bone and Joint - Huntsville
129 Medical Park Ln Ste A, Huntsville, TX 77340
(936) 226-1999
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 12:00pm
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Forest Lake Bone and Joint - Conroe
500 Medical Center Blvd Ste 218, Conroe, TX 77304
(936) 246-4006
Monday 9:00am - 4:30pm
Tuesday 9:00am - 4:30pm
Wednesday 9:00am - 4:30pm
Thursday 9:00am - 12:00pm
Friday Closed
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very good Doctor. Injection in my shoulder to treat severe pain. It was placed perfectly. He originally planned to do a second injection but it was not needed. My Sholder has been good for 9 months. He's very good at listening and explaining what your situation is and options for treatment.
About Dr. John Tanksley Jr, MD
Specialty: Orthopedic Surgery
- English
NPI: 1780812321
Education & Certifications
- American Orthopaedic Society For Sports Medicine
- Greenville Health System
- University of Kansas Medical Center|University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
