Overview of Dr. John Tapp, MD

Dr. John Tapp, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Tapp works at Parkridge Medical Group - Primary Care in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.