Dr. John Tassone Jr, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Glendale, AZ
Overview of Dr. John Tassone Jr, DPM

Dr. John Tassone Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glendale, AZ. 

Dr. Tassone Jr works at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tassone Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
    5555 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 938-6960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 28, 2019
    Very concern n determined.Good mannerism. Good dr.
    — Mar 28, 2019
    About Dr. John Tassone Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427043165
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tassone Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tassone Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tassone Jr works at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Tassone Jr’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tassone Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tassone Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tassone Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tassone Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

