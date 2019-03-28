Dr. Tassone Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Tassone Jr, DPM
Overview of Dr. John Tassone Jr, DPM
Dr. John Tassone Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glendale, AZ.
Dr. Tassone Jr's Office Locations
Banner Thunderbird Medical Center5555 W Thunderbird Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (602) 938-6960
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very concern n determined.Good mannerism. Good dr.
About Dr. John Tassone Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tassone Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tassone Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tassone Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tassone Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tassone Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tassone Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.