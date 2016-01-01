Dr. John Tate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Tate, MD
Overview of Dr. John Tate, MD
Dr. John Tate, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from AMERICAN ACADEMY OF HEALING ARTS and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Tate's Office Locations
1
Regional Ent. Associates PC206 Babb Dr Apt A, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 444-6667
2
Advanced Orthopaedic and Spine Institute5002 Crossings Cir Ste 110, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 553-9100
3
Regionl ENT Associates300 Steam Plant Rd Ste 450, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 452-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Tate, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1225079007
Education & Certifications
- AMERICAN ACADEMY OF HEALING ARTS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tate has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tate has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Deviated Septum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tate on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tate. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tate.
