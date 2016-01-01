Overview of Dr. John Tate, MD

Dr. John Tate, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from AMERICAN ACADEMY OF HEALING ARTS and is affiliated with Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Tate works at Regionl ENT Associates in Lebanon, TN with other offices in Mount Juliet, TN and Gallatin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Deviated Septum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.