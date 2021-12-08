Dr. John Tauro, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tauro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Tauro, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Tauro, DO
Dr. John Tauro, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Dr. Tauro works at
Dr. Tauro's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1 Towne Park Plz Ste 4, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-1433
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
DR Tauro is friendly and cares about your well-being.
About Dr. John Tauro, DO
- Neurology
- English, French
- 1003915778
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Neurology
Dr. Tauro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tauro accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tauro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tauro has seen patients for Migraine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tauro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tauro speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tauro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tauro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tauro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tauro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.