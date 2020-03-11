See All Plastic Surgeons in Red Bank, NJ
Dr. John Taylor, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (159)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Taylor, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in Philadelphia - M.D. and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Taylor works at Allure Plastic Surgery Center in Red Bank, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Two Rivers Surgery Center
    194 STATE ROUTE 35, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 483-1800
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chest Masculinization Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Epidermoid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Latisse Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Peck Implants Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Transgender Care Chevron Icon
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Xeomin® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 159 ratings
    Patient Ratings (159)
    5 Star
    (152)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 11, 2020
    Dr. Taylor and his assistant were both very kind, knowledgeable, and professional!
    M. M. — Mar 11, 2020
    About Dr. John Taylor, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457322554
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • General Surgery - Montefiore Medical Center and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in Philadelphia - M.D.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • M.I.T. in Cambridge, MA - Engineering & Molecular Biology
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taylor works at Allure Plastic Surgery Center in Red Bank, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Taylor’s profile.

    159 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

