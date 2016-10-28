Dr. John Tedeschi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tedeschi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Tedeschi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Tedeschi, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Robbinsville, NJ. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Tedeschi works at
Locations
Dr. John Tedeschi54 Robbinsville Allentown Rd, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 Directions (609) 259-8440
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Tedeschi?
You will find no better doctor who takes the time to get to know you, that knows how to have a plan of attack to fix what ails you, and truly shows that he cares about you as a person. I don't know what more you could ask for, and I'm very fortunate to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. John Tedeschi, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1891873741
Education & Certifications
- VA Western New York Healthcare System of Buffalo
- St Josephs Hosp/Upstate Med
- St Josephs Hospital Health Center
- Saint George`s University / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tedeschi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tedeschi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tedeschi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tedeschi works at
Dr. Tedeschi speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Tedeschi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tedeschi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tedeschi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tedeschi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.