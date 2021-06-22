Dr. Tegtmeier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Tegtmeier, DO
Dr. John Tegtmeier, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY.
Edward W. Sparrow Hospital Association1215 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (207) 205-7674
MSU Health Care Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation | Lansing1200 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 364-5260
MSU Health Care Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation | East Lansing4660 S Hagadorn Rd, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 884-8701
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
While I was in Sparrow Hospital for treatment of a leg infection Dr. Tegtmeier was one of 3 MSU OPP doctors who provided in room back manipulation of my lower back caused by bulging discs L4 & L5. He was by far the most effective and very professional
- Neurology
- English
- 1285922625
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tegtmeier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tegtmeier.
