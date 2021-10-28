Dr. Jonathan Telsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Telsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Telsey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jonathan Telsey, MD
Dr. Jonathan Telsey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Norwich, CT. They completed their fellowship with University of California (Irvine)
Dr. Telsey works at
Dr. Telsey's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group330 Washington St Ste 350, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-1956
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group5 Dayton Rd Ste 202, Waterford, CT 06385 Directions (860) 443-0622
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Windham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with high risk advanced prostate cancer six years ago. Dr. Telsey was my treating surgeon. He was always courteous, honest without mincing words and exhibited great concern for my physical and mental well-being throughout that trying ordeal. My only regret is that he felt it was time to travel another path and left the State of Maine. Maine’s loss was Connecticut’s gain. Be thankful you have him. Six years later I fully expected my cancer to have returned. Today I received my latest bloodwork and the cancer is still undetectable. Thank you Dr. Kelsey.
About Dr. Jonathan Telsey, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1992868434
Education & Certifications
- University of California (Irvine)
- Brown University Rhode Island Hospital
- Brown University Rhode Island Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
