Dr. John Temple, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Temple is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Temple, MD
Overview of Dr. John Temple, MD
Dr. John Temple, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Matthews, NC. They completed their residency with Penn State University Hospital Milton S Hershey Med Cen
Dr. Temple works at
Dr. Temple's Office Locations
-
1
OrthoCarolina Matthews710 Park Center Dr Ste 300, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 323-3200
-
2
OrthoCarolina Pineville10650 Park Rd Ste 120, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 323-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Temple?
I recommend Dr Temple all the time. He worked on both of my husband's knees .. 1 year apart. He did a great job on the surgery but he also took time to answer my many questions. I never felt rushed or that he talked down to me. I would certainly recommend Dr. Temple!!
About Dr. John Temple, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1700868577
Education & Certifications
- Penn State University Hospital Milton S Hershey Med Cen
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Temple has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Temple accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Temple has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Temple works at
Dr. Temple has seen patients for Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Temple on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Temple. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Temple.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Temple, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Temple appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.