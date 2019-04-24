Dr. John Tennity, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tennity is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Tennity, DPM
Overview of Dr. John Tennity, DPM
Dr. John Tennity, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus and Crete Area Medical Center.
Dr. Tennity's Office Locations
Capital Foot & Ankle5055 A St Ste 400, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 483-4485
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- Crete Area Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent -Dr Tennity is such a great doctor and surgeon. He puts you at ease and has an awesome easy going personality.
About Dr. John Tennity, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1194728915
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tennity has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tennity accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tennity has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tennity has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tennity on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tennity. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tennity.
