Overview of Dr. John Terrell, MD

Dr. John Terrell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith.



Dr. Terrell works at Baptist Health Urology in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Bladder Infection and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.