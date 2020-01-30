Dr. John Tesser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tesser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Tesser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Tesser, MD
Dr. John Tesser, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Duke University Hospital and HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Tesser's Office Locations
1
Arizona Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates9520 W Palm Ln Ste 220, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (480) 443-8400Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke University Hospital
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I like this doctor and his PA, Deanna. They listen and are helpful with my disease.
About Dr. John Tesser, MD
- Rheumatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1427049220
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Maricopa Medical Center
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
