Overview of Dr. John Tew, MD

Dr. John Tew, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Tew works at Inland Eye Specialists in Murrieta, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.