Dr. John Tew Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. John Tew Jr, MD
Dr. John Tew Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Tew Jr's Office Locations
University Of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute3113 Bellevue Ave Ste 4100, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8990
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tew and his life's work and research in trigeminal neuralgia is instrumental in why myself, and undoubtedly many others, are still here today. Thank you Doc Tew. Though I fall short on days, I try to give back in positive ways to the world with the extra time you've given me.
About Dr. John Tew Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 62 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tew Jr works at
