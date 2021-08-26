Dr. John Thesing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thesing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Thesing, MD
Overview
Dr. John Thesing, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their fellowship with Ohio State University Hospital
Dr. Thesing works at
Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson County Hospital
- Holton Community Hospital
- Lafayette Regional Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thesing and his office are professional and caring. My husband and I had procedures at his office in Overland Park. Dr. Thesing explained and answered my questions well and provided additional information about self-care. It was my first colonoscopy but the experience was satisfied and I had the best sleep in my life during the procedure. The post-procedure nurse was very kind, thoughtful, and caring. The office followed up by phone was supportive. We trust Dr. Thesing and plan to visit his office for the next procedures. We are familiar with his office in Kansas City and plan to have our procedures done at the KC office.
About Dr. John Thesing, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1649240862
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospital
- Ohio State University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thesing has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thesing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
