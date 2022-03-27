Dr. John Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Thomas, MD
Overview of Dr. John Thomas, MD
Dr. John Thomas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Lubbock Heart Hospital.
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
South Plains Surgical Associates1120 W Loop 289 Ste 230, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 744-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Lubbock Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thomas is an excellent Dr. and surgeon. I highly recommend his services. He is everything a Dr./surgeon is suppose to be. I can't say enough about his care for his patients. Way to go Doc! Your the best.
About Dr. John Thomas, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Malayalam
- 1154391464
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas speaks Malayalam.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
