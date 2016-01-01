See All Otolaryngologists in Long Beach, CA
Dr. John Thomas III, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.7 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Thomas III, MD

Dr. John Thomas III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Long Beach, CA. 

Dr. Thomas III works at THOMAS JOHN W III MD OFFICE in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thomas III' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas John W III MD Office
    1703 Termino Ave Ste 210, Long Beach, CA 90804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 498-6653

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Home Sleep Study
Otitis Media
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Home Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. John Thomas III, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    • 1578667069
    Education & Certifications

    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Thomas III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thomas III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thomas III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thomas III works at THOMAS JOHN W III MD OFFICE in Long Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Thomas III’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

