Dr. John Thomas III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Thomas III, MD
Overview of Dr. John Thomas III, MD
Dr. John Thomas III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Long Beach, CA.
Dr. Thomas III works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Thomas III' Office Locations
-
1
Thomas John W III MD Office1703 Termino Ave Ste 210, Long Beach, CA 90804 Directions (562) 498-6653
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas III?
About Dr. John Thomas III, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1578667069
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas III works at
Dr. Thomas III speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas III. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.