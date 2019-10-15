Dr. John Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Thomas, MD
Dr. John Thomas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
-
1
Lone Star Orthopaedics & Spine Specialists, PLLC215 Old Highway 1187, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 926-2663
-
2
Lone Star Orthopaedic and Spine Specialists - Fort Worth929 Lipscomb St Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 926-2663
-
3
John A Malonis MD11797 South Fwy Ste 342, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 926-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
I saw Dr.Thomas for my knee pain. He gave me gel injection. I feel so much better. I highly recommend Dr. Thomas to everyone.
About Dr. John Thomas, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1710093976
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Sports Medicine Center, Indianapolis, In
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Rice U
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thomas speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.