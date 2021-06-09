See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. John Thompson, DO

Internal Medicine
4.0 (21)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Thompson, DO

Dr. John Thompson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thompson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    6316 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89118

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow

Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Jun 09, 2021
I have had foot issues for years. One treatment and it's so much better! Cannot wait for my next appointment. Dr. Thompson spent time with me and never felt rushed at all! He is compassionate, caring and knowledgeable!
Diana — Jun 09, 2021
About Dr. John Thompson, DO

  • Internal Medicine
  • 31 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1316195753
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Thompson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

