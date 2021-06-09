Dr. John Thompson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Thompson, DO
Overview of Dr. John Thompson, DO
Dr. John Thompson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
- 1 6316 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have had foot issues for years. One treatment and it's so much better! Cannot wait for my next appointment. Dr. Thompson spent time with me and never felt rushed at all! He is compassionate, caring and knowledgeable!
About Dr. John Thompson, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316195753
Education & Certifications
- Western U Hlt Sci Col Osteo Med Of The Pacific
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
