Dr. John Thompson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ladson, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Thompson's Office Locations
Lowcountry Eye Specialists9565 Highway 78 Bldg 200, Ladson, SC 29456 Directions (843) 487-0596
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Good listener and explains in detail any questions you have.
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1447299771
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
