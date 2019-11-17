Overview of Dr. John Thompson, MD

Dr. John Thompson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ladson, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Thompson works at LowCountry Eye Specialists in Ladson, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.