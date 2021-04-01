Dr. John Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Thompson, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with Columbia Presby Hospital|Columbia Presby Hospital|University Chicago Hosps|University Chicago Hosps
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine166 Pasadena Dr Ste 1, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine1 Trillium Way, Corbin, KY 40701 Directions
3
Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine95 Bryan Blvd Ste 202, Corbin, KY 40701 Directions
4
Baptist Health Medical Group Hospitalist Richmond801 Eastern Byp, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Baptist Health Richmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thompson is an excellent physician! He has been my pulmonary doctor for many years and is always caring, informed, and helpful. I trust his decisions and suggestions and know that he has my best interests at heart. He never seems rushed and always has time for my questions.
About Dr. John Thompson, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1760496301
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presby Hospital|Columbia Presby Hospital|University Chicago Hosps|University Chicago Hosps
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Thompson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.