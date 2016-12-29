Dr. John Thrash, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thrash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Thrash, DPM
Overview of Dr. John Thrash, DPM
Dr. John Thrash, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Pine Bluff, AR.
Dr. Thrash works at
Dr. Thrash's Office Locations
-
1
Arkansas Foot & Ankle Clinic PA1801 W 40th Ave Ste 4E, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Directions (870) 535-4850
- 2 1609 W 40th Ave Ste 102, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Directions (870) 541-8747
-
3
Baptist Health Medical Center - North Little Rock3333 Springhill Dr, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 202-3638
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- Jefferson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thrash?
A very kind, caring doctor who listens and answers your questions until you are satisfied with the answers!
About Dr. John Thrash, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1811973225
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thrash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thrash accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thrash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thrash works at
Dr. Thrash has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Bunion Surgery and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thrash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thrash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thrash.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thrash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thrash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.