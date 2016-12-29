See All Podiatric Surgeons in Pine Bluff, AR
Dr. John Thrash, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Pine Bluff, AR
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Thrash, DPM

Dr. John Thrash, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Pine Bluff, AR. 

Dr. Thrash works at South Arkansas Foot/Ankle Clin in Pine Bluff, AR with other offices in North Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Bunion Surgery and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thrash's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arkansas Foot & Ankle Clinic PA
    1801 W 40th Ave Ste 4E, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 535-4850
  2. 2
    1609 W 40th Ave Ste 102, Pine Bluff, AR 71603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 541-8747
  3. 3
    Baptist Health Medical Center - North Little Rock
    3333 Springhill Dr, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 202-3638

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
  • Jefferson Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Bunion Surgery
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Sprain
Bunion Surgery
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Spur
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Stress Fracture of Foot
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. John Thrash, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1811973225
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Thrash, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thrash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thrash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thrash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thrash has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Bunion Surgery and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thrash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Thrash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thrash.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thrash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thrash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

