Dr. John Thropay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Thropay, MD
Dr. John Thropay, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Montebello, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.
Dr. Thropay works at
Dr. Thropay's Office Locations
1
Beverly Oncology & Imaging Medical Group Inc.120 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640 Directions (323) 724-8780
2
Beverly Oncology & Imaging Center Medical Gr80 S Palm Ave, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 571-6729
3
1041 E Yorba Linda Blvd Ste 101, Placentia, CA 92870
Directions
(657) 444-1164
Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thropay is an extraordinary physician. He is very patient and answers all my questions, he is the best Dr I’ve ever had, I have never had a dr give me their cell number and call back! He is very caring with his patients, he will call in medications with your preferred pharmacy, then call you back, to make sure you have everything He returns all texts as well. Going through cancer is scary enough, but with Dr Thropay and his staff they make you feel comfortable and that you are family, not a patient. Thank you, Dr. Thropay and staff your the best. Lisa Martinez
About Dr. John Thropay, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Khmer and Spanish
- 1427128073
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Therapeutic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thropay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thropay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thropay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thropay works at
Dr. Thropay speaks Khmer and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Thropay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thropay.
