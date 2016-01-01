Overview of Dr. John Tierney, MD

Dr. John Tierney, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Nantucket Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Tierney works at Prosports Orthopedics, Cambridge, MA in Waltham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.