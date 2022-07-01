Dr. Tierney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Tierney, MD
Overview of Dr. John Tierney, MD
Dr. John Tierney, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.
Dr. Tierney's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy #30444 W Glenoaks Blvd, Glendale, CA 91202 Directions (800) 954-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
We have been seeing Dr. Tierney for years for multiple kids. He is kind, has a great bedside manner and spends time with the kids and makes them feel comfortable. He is great at explaining his diagnosis to parents too. I’d highly recommend him.
About Dr. John Tierney, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1952595076
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Pediatric Sports Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tierney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tierney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tierney.
