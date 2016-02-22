Dr. John Tillett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tillett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Tillett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Tillett, MD
Dr. John Tillett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Tillett works at
Dr. Tillett's Office Locations
-
1
The Urology Center of Colorado2777 Mile High Stadium Cir Ste 1, Denver, CO 80211 Directions (303) 963-0649
-
2
The Urology Center of Colorado - Lone Tree9695 S Yosemite St Ste 359, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 276-7742
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tillett?
My experience with Dr. Tillett was Summer/Fall 2015 with multiple kidney stones. I found Dr. Tillett easy to talk to and he went into great depth to explain my condition so I understood the medical terminology and understanding of our path forward. I felt very confident and even though I had some complications felt completely comfortable and at ease. I would recommend Dr. Tillett with the highest regards to my friends and family. Communication is key with any Dr. and he was top notch.
About Dr. John Tillett, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1003090382
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tillett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tillett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tillett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tillett works at
Dr. Tillett has seen patients for Neurogenic Bladder, Polyuria and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tillett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tillett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tillett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tillett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tillett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.