Dr. John Tipton, MD
Dr. John Tipton, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
High Point Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine At Premiere611 N Lindsay St Ste 200, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 802-2250
Wfbh Orthopaedics - Cornerstone - Premier4515 Premier Dr Ste 307, High Point, NC 27265 Directions (336) 802-2250Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr. Tipton is great. He's been working with my chronic and mystery illnesses on and off for a while now (I moved away from the area and came back), and he is always listening and looking for answers. I really appreciate him!
About Dr. John Tipton, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Wake Forest University
- Family Practice
Dr. Tipton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tipton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tipton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tipton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tipton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tipton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.