Dr. John Tis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.
- 1 601 N Caroline St Ste 5245, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-3870
Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Medical Center Radiology700 2nd St NE, Washington, DC 20002 Directions (202) 346-3000
Johns Hopkins Children's Center1800 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-3870Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Kaiser Permanente Gaithersburg Medical Center655 Watkins Mill Rd, Gaithersburg, MD 20879 Directions (703) 359-7878Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I was told when I was 4 years old by other doctors I would not be able to run and jump after my surgeries I was allowed to run and jump. Dr Tis understood my anxiety , autism and sensory processing disorder so well during the process. Like I though I had to deal with knee caps moving all the time and poping out .because of Dr Tis he gave me a life I never picture of normal knees and I can run without all the pain his staff is amazing with autism needs
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
