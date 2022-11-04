Dr. John Todd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Todd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Todd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Todd, MD
Dr. John Todd, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Daphne, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Todd works at
Dr. Todd's Office Locations
Baldwin Bone & Joint1505 Daphne Ave, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 625-2663Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Foley Office1400 N McKenzie St, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 621-4700Tuesday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very through and took time to ask questions and explain MRI very professional and staff was amazing
About Dr. John Todd, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Sports Medicine Foundation
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Todd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Todd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Todd has seen patients for Wrist Sprain or Strain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Todd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Todd. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Todd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Todd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Todd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.