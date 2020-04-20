Dr. John Tole, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Tole, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Tole, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Tole works at
Locations
-
1
East Alabama Allergy and Asthma, PLLC121 N 20th St Ste 7, Opelika, AL 36801 Directions (334) 528-0078Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
East Alabama Allergy and Asthma, PLLC1925 E Glenn Ave, Auburn, AL 36830 Directions (334) 528-0078
Hospital Affiliations
- East Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Each visit that I have had with Dr. Tole has been great. He has a great bedside manner and makes me feel very comfortable.
About Dr. John Tole, DO
- Allergy & Immunology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1568671584
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Med Center
- Regional Med Center At Memphis
- Sun Coast Hospital Inc
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Auburn University
Dr. Tole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Tole works at
Dr. Tole has seen patients for Hives, Acute Upper Respiratory Infection and Nasopharyngitis, and more.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Tole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.
