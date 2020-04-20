Overview

Dr. John Tole, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Tole works at East Alabama Allergy and Asthma, PLLC in Opelika, AL with other offices in Auburn, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Acute Upper Respiratory Infection and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.