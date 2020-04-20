See All Allergists & Immunologists in Opelika, AL
Dr. John Tole, DO

Allergy & Immunology
4.4 (55)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Tole, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.

Dr. Tole works at East Alabama Allergy and Asthma, PLLC in Opelika, AL with other offices in Auburn, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Acute Upper Respiratory Infection and Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    East Alabama Allergy and Asthma, PLLC
    121 N 20th St Ste 7, Opelika, AL 36801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 528-0078
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    East Alabama Allergy and Asthma, PLLC
    1925 E Glenn Ave, Auburn, AL 36830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 528-0078

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Alabama Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Hives
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Nasopharyngitis

Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Aspirin Desensitization Chevron Icon
Aspirin-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Asthma in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Asthma-Related Cough Chevron Icon
Asthmatic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholinergic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Chevron Icon
Drug Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Exercise-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hereditary Angioedema Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgG Subclass Deficiency Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Insect Sting Allergies Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Penicillin Testing Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Recurring Airway Infection Chevron Icon
Recurring Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Infections Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VIVA Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 20, 2020
    Each visit that I have had with Dr. Tole has been great. He has a great bedside manner and makes me feel very comfortable.
    Mechelle M. — Apr 20, 2020
    About Dr. John Tole, DO

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568671584
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Mississippi Med Center
    Residency
    • Regional Med Center At Memphis
    Internship
    • Sun Coast Hospital Inc
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Auburn University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Tole, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tole has seen patients for Hives, Acute Upper Respiratory Infection and Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Tole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

