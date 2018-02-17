Overview

Dr. John Tomich, MD is a Dermatologist in Stoneham, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Tomich works at TOMICH JOHN MD OFFICE in Stoneham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.