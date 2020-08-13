Overview of Dr. John Tompkins, MD

Dr. John Tompkins, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Yale University|Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney, Medical City Plano and Medical City Denton.



Dr. Tompkins works at Texas Institute of Spine and Neurosurgery - Plano in Plano, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Myelopathy and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.