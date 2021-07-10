Overview of Dr. John Touliatos, MD

Dr. John Touliatos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Touliatos works at Advanced Surgeons, P.C. in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Phenix City, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Incisional Hernia, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.