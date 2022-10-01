See All Otolaryngologists in Germantown, TN
Dr. John Touliatos, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.2 (43)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Touliatos, MD

Dr. John Touliatos, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Touliatos works at Mid-South Ear Nose and Throat PC in Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Touliatos' Office Locations

  1
    Mid South Ear Nose and Throat PC
    7600 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 (901) 443-0712

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Methodist University Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Glossectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Oct 01, 2022
    Very caring explains thoroughly a diagnosis and options. Concerned for patient and family.
    — Oct 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Touliatos, MD

    Ear, Nose, and Throat
    28 years of experience
    English
    1306952759
    Education & Certifications

    So Il University School Of Med|University Of Tn College Of Med
    UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Touliatos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Touliatos is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Touliatos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Touliatos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Touliatos works at Mid-South Ear Nose and Throat PC in Germantown, TN. View the full address on Dr. Touliatos's profile.

    Dr. Touliatos has seen patients for Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Touliatos on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Touliatos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Touliatos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Touliatos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Touliatos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

