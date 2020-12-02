Dr. Townsend III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Townsend III, MD
Overview of Dr. John Townsend III, MD
Dr. John Townsend III, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Townsend III's Office Locations
Christiana Care Neurology Specs774 Christiana Rd Ste 201, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 727-0275
Christiana Care Health Services Inc501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 Directions (302) 727-0275
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Townsend is extremely helpful and courteous . Hes really helped me for the last decade
About Dr. John Townsend III, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1982656245
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Neurology
Dr. Townsend III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Townsend III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Townsend III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Townsend III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Townsend III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Townsend III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.