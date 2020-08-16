Dr. John Tran, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Tran, DPM
Overview of Dr. John Tran, DPM
Dr. John Tran, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Podiatry Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran's Office Locations
-
1
John V Tran. Dpm Mph PA1462 OAKFIELD DR, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 685-6922Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
A Plus Family Foot & Ankle Clin505 Eichenfeld Dr Ste 108, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 685-6922
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?
Dr. Tran is an excellent professional. He attended me and my sister and solve our issues with high accuracy. He listens to his patient and explains everything about his/her issue. Dr. Tram not only has a lot of knowledge but he is also modest and patient. I highly recommend him and his excellent staff that always have the best disposition to serve with love and education. God bless him and his team! Thank you forever!
About Dr. John Tran, DPM
- Podiatry Sports Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1811959729
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran speaks Vietnamese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.