Dr. John Tran, DPM

Podiatry Sports Medicine
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Brandon, FL
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Tran, DPM

Dr. John Tran, DPM is a Podiatry Sports Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Podiatry Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.

Dr. Tran works at A Plus Family Foot & Ankle Clin in Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tran's Office Locations

  1. 1
    John V Tran. Dpm Mph PA
    1462 OAKFIELD DR, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 685-6922
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    A Plus Family Foot & Ankle Clin
    505 Eichenfeld Dr Ste 108, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 685-6922

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 16, 2020
    Dr. Tran is an excellent professional. He attended me and my sister and solve our issues with high accuracy. He listens to his patient and explains everything about his/her issue. Dr. Tram not only has a lot of knowledge but he is also modest and patient. I highly recommend him and his excellent staff that always have the best disposition to serve with love and education. God bless him and his team! Thank you forever!
    Rosa Casas Diaz — Aug 16, 2020
    About Dr. John Tran, DPM

    • Podiatry Sports Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Vietnamese
    • 1811959729
    Education & Certifications

    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Tran, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tran accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tran works at A Plus Family Foot & Ankle Clin in Brandon, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tran’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

