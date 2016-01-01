Dr. Travaglini accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Travaglini, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Travaglini, MD
Dr. John Travaglini, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital, Swedish First Hill Campus and Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Travaglini's Office Locations
Uw Medicinevalley Medical Center400 S 43rd St, Renton, WA 98055 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 7:30pmWednesday7:00am - 7:30pmThursday7:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 7:30pmSaturday7:00am - 7:30pmSunday7:00am - 7:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. John Travaglini, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1902820095
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Providence Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Therapeutic Radiology
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
- Swedish First Hill Campus
- Valley Medical Center
