Dr. John Traylor III, MD
Dr. John Traylor III, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Michigan Pain Management Consultants PC22255 Greenfield Rd Ste 500, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 849-3186
Michigan Pain Management Consultants, P.C.26750 Providence Pkwy Ste 120, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 679-8000Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Dr. Traylor is amazing. He helps me with my neuropathy pain! I wouldn’t trust anyone else.
- Pain Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Michigan State University
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Traylor III has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Fibromyalgia and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Traylor III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Traylor III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Traylor III.
