Dr. John Trench, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Terre Haute Regional Hospital and Union Hospital.
Dr. Trench's Office Locations
Terre Haute Regional Hospital3901 S 7th St, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Directions (812) 237-9946
Advanced Wound Limb Care Center Inc.303 S 14Th St, Terre Haute, IN 47807 Directions (812) 232-0957
Hospital Affiliations
- Terre Haute Regional Hospital
- Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trench is great. He explains things very well and makes you feel comfortable. His office staff is flexible with scheduling and they were able to get me in the very day that I called with my toe problem. I can't recommend him highly enough!
About Dr. John Trench, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO HOSPITAL / ROOSEVELT UNIVERSITY
