Overview

Dr. John Trombold, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South, Ozarks Healthcare and Texas County Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Trombold works at Ferrell Duncan Clinic Pulmonology in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Anal and Rectal Cancer, Intestinal Obstruction and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.