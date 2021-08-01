Overview

Dr. John Trotter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Baldwin Infirmary, South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Trotter works at Cardiology Associates of Mobile PC in Fairhope, AL with other offices in Atmore, AL, Mobile, AL and Foley, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.