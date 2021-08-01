Dr. John Trotter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trotter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Trotter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Trotter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with North Baldwin Infirmary, South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Trotter works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Associates of Mobile PC188 Hospital Dr Ste 100, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 607-9797
-
2
Atmore Community Hospital401 Medical Park Dr, Atmore, AL 36502 Directions (251) 607-9797
-
3
Cardiology Associates6701 Airport Blvd Ste D330, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 607-9797
-
4
South Baldwin Internal Medicine1721 N McKenzie St, Foley, AL 36535 Directions (251) 943-4100
Hospital Affiliations
- North Baldwin Infirmary
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trotter has been my wife and I doctor for a number of years and find him just as accommodating now as he was then. Old fashion work courtesy with modern equipment. He and Ms Anna are a great pair.
About Dr. John Trotter, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1558405902
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trotter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trotter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trotter works at
Dr. Trotter has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trotter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Trotter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trotter.
